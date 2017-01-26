Unhinged Liberal Actor ARRESTED for ASSAULT at his own anti-Trump Art Project

I honestly don’t know what happened to him, but it makes me sad. I guess this is what it looks like when someone has been praised their whole life as a child actor and then gets into the real world and finds out that not everyone agrees with them.

That, or there is some kind of drug involved. Or perhaps a mixture?

Actor Shia LeBeouf was at his own art exhibit – which displayed a lot of anti-Trump sentiment – when he was hauled off in handcuffs after assaulting a man.

Perhaps even more bizarre than his behavior is the fact that he had a bunch of people mindlessly repeating the phrase “he will not divide us” as if they were brainwashed. Not one of them was saying it with conviction in their voices, they were kinda just saying it because an actor told them to.

Watch the video below:

What is ironic – in a sad way of course – is that the same man screaming about Trump’s divisiveness is the same man who assaulted someone for sharing an opinion with which he did not agree. He didn’t need Trump to divide anything, LeBeouf already had hate in his heart.

Let’s hope that while he’s in jail, he can think about what he did and hopefully understand why it was wrong.

Bonus points if the man gets an apology.