Unhinged Maxine Waters Goes CRAZY on Live TV [VIDEO]

Well well well…looks like Maxine Waters has gone CRAY-CRAY once again…and on live t.v. too. The Democratic is getting hit after hit with their crazies…I mean, you remember Elizabeth Warren and you multiple breakdowns yes?

They are gifting Republicans every time they show their true colors publicly.

Thanks ladies!

Waters though, she looked insane with her rambling, and looking all disorientated on MSNBC. She was on for only 6 minutes, but that was enough to showcase her insanity. She was going on and on about Donald Trump and his entire Administration, and then ultimately calling each of them “scumbags” right there on national t.v.

So classy!

She through out a list of alleged ties between Trump’s inner circle and Russian people within the government…but that wasn’t all. It all became seriously strange has she became more and more unhinged.

You need to witness her ‘crazy’ if you already haven’t…

Here you go..just for you:

Toward the end of her crescendo of spitting anger, she said this: “I just think the American people had better understand what’s going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That’s what they are. They’re all organized around making money.” Even the moderator Chris Hayes was taken aback.

“Those are very strong words, Congresswoman. Who are you talking about?”

Waters responded: “All of these people who are organized with the oil and gas interests in the administration and friends of the President of the United States. This back channeling that you see. They’re a bunch of scumbags!”

Hayes interrupted: “Do you mean the Secretary of the United States?”

“I will tell you this,” he said. “[Secretary Rex] Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted. That’s why he’s there.”

LOL! This is a level of ‘stupid’ and screaming nonsense that is NOT going to serve the Democratic party well at ALL in 2018 when the time comes to run again…so lets cheer them on!