VIDEO: Black Girls Who Reported Violent Hate Crime Didn’t Know Camera Was Watching

A reported “hate crime” at the University of Albany was proven to be a hoax, and now the women who made the false accusations are facing their punishment.

For those who don’t remember, Asha Burwell, Alexis Briggs, and Ariel Agudio – then students at the University – reported that they had a confrontation with a group of white men on a bus. They claimed the men hurled racial slurs at them, including the “N word.”

Video of the incident appears to show the women ruthlessly attacking bus riders, though it is unclear as to why.

Briggs ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, apologizing for lying about the incident, and being suspended from the University of Albany for two years. She also received 100 hours of community service, and was not forced to testify against Burwell and Agudio.

In April, Burwell and Agudio were sentenced to 200 hours of community service after being convicted on two counts of falsely reporting an incident. They faced up to two years in prison, but Judge Roger McDonough didn’t think that prison would do any good in this case. As a result, they were also expelled from the University.

“I don’t think there’s any benefit in sentencing you to a jail term. No benefit for society and no benefit for you,” he said.

The just also stated that the faux report hurts people with legitimate cases, boy-who-cried-wolf style.

“What’s clear…is you chose to selfishly manipulate the village, just like the boy who cried wolf.”

Do you think the girls got what they deserved, or do you think they got off easy?

I don’t think prison would have helped them, but I can assure you they won’t be pulling a stunt like this again. Community service should be sufficiently embarrassing.