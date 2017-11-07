VIDEO: Cop punches female fan out at Miami game after she hits him

I’m of the mindset that there are very limited cases in which it is okay for a man to hit a woman, but I also have to say that I have very little sympathy for this lady right here. I mean, who goes to a football game and then gets so belligerently drunk that they have to be hauled out of the stadium by multiple officers?

And then proceeds to slap said officers? Now in the interest of fairness, it wasn’t really a true slap (I don’t think she could have mustered on if she needed to,) but you just don’t hit officers. Period. End of story. Especially when they’re not being violent toward you.

A video of the woman being hauled off by police has prompted an investigation by the force into the actions that occurred that day. In the video we can see the woman being picked up and taken away, and as the procession passes in front of the person filming the video, she begins to weakly slap at one of the African American officers, who quickly retaliates with a strike of his own. Not being inhibited by alcohol, his is a little more forceful, and she goes limp immediately.

Watch the video below:

In an email sent out by Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the woman in the recording is a 30-year-old Nurse by the name of Bridget Freitas, and she is going to be charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He also made everyone aware that the police department is reviewing the video to make sure that all of the proper procedures were followed at the time.

According to the police report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and screaming profanities, and when asked to take her behavior somewhere else where people wouldn’t have to be exposed to it, she refused. That’s when the cops were called in at you can see what happened from there.

It’s not entirely uncommon for police to have to break up fights at football games, but this is honestly the first time I’ve ever seen a woman get knocked out while being dragged away. (To be fair, it was obvious from the beginning of the clip that her grasp on consciousness of slipping anyway.) I don’t know if he’s going to face any trouble for this, but honestly I hope he doesn’t. Personal responsibility doesn’t end where the beer bottle begins.