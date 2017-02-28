VIDEO: Cruel mother KICKS her baby daughter because she won’t stop crying

In a world that is struggling it might be key for everyone to take a few moments to step and back and re evaluate what they can do to improve and touch the world for good. We have so many examples of what is wrong with our world. Maybe we just more examples of what is so right.

Unfortunately, this is one of those examples of the sadness that occurs when people turn inwards and become selfish. But thanks to the hard work of others this young child, shown below being mistreated and kicked viciously, is now safe.

Beijiao Police department investigated the case and managed to track Chen down.

The mother told police officers that she had been under a lot of stress recently and she was finding it difficult to control her emotions.

When her baby wouldn’t stop crying, she lashed out but she later said she greatly regretted her actions.

Beijiao police said medics gave the baby the all-clear and she is now under the care of her grandparents.

Check out the video itself right here:

Thanks heavens for the sacrifices and hard work of the police officers who helped find the offending woman in this video and make right the tragedy that was taking place.