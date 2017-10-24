VIDEO: Dentist opening up patient’s mouth to find wriggling MAGGOTS in between their yellow teeth

You think that you hate going to the dentist? Try being this lady – believed to live in India – who has maggots living in his gums.

This is the living embodiment of the phrase “it could always be worse.”

I feel like perhaps I should have put this BEFORE the nasty picture, but this is not a story that is appropriate for all audiences. But if you’re the kinda freak who is into this stuff (don’t hate, they’re out there) then you’re going to enjoy this. Decide which category you fit into before you continue scrolling or this is gonna ruin your whole day.

So continuing the nasty story, this unfortunate soul – while not having an official diagnosis that we know of – appears to suffer from “myiasis.” “Myia” meaning fly and “iasis” meaning disease. As you can see, dental care isn’t as easily accessible in third-world countries as it is in the United States and other first-world countries.

The fly larvae are feeding on the flesh, both living and dead, liquids, and ingested food.

People who are most at risk for this condition are those from poorer, low-income backgrounds and/or have suffered injuries to the face or mouth. It is also more common in areas with warmer climates.

Mouth or nose infestations are particularly disturbing and dangerous because of the possibility that they can penetrate into the brain and cause lasting damage if not death. In these cases, the chance of death runs somewhere around 8%.

Watch the video below to see just how bad this poor woman’s face got before she eventually went to the dentist:

As rare as this condition is, it’s unfortunate that it happens at all. It’s sad that there are people in the world who suffer from this kind of thing. So when we’re complaining about meaningless things such as whose political party wants to do the best things, or who may or may not have said what inappropriate thing remember, you are privileged enough to live a life that allows you to consider things like that to be important. I think that keeping things in perspective helps us remember what really matters.

I consider myself lucky to be able to engage in petty squabbles such as those we hear in America, even if I disagree with some of them. If you ever need a reality check, feel free to come back to this story. It’ll be here.