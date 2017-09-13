VIDEO: Girl Attempts to Commit Suicide on Facebook Live & Then Cops Save the Day

What is going on with people using social media to broadcast their suicides for thousands, if not millions to see? Why is it that suicidal people use live-streams like Facebook to showcase their pain? I’m not sure, but the trend feels as if it’s catching steam.

For example their was an Alabama man who took it upon himself to live-stream, following the trend. The mans name was James M. Jeffrey. He was 49, and he made the decision to shoot himself in the head. viewers around the country were witness to the horror, and dialed 911.

Baldwin was not in a good place, and went out making sure that everyone knew that he was upset over his recent breakup. His ex-girlfriend had already been weary of his emotional state, and called the police before hand, warning them that he might kill himself.

In a totally separate incident halfway around the world, a Thai citizen also used the live-streaming feature ion Facebook. Only Wuttisan Wongtalay didn’t just use it to film his suicide. He actually murdered his 11-month-old daughter by hanging her, and then took his own life right after. Again, this was witnessed by viewers on Facebook.

Not too long ago, Steve Stephens went ahead and streamed his own video of his calm demeanor, complaining about his life, and blaming others for what he was inevitably going to do – murder people.

His victim was a 74-year-old grandfather who was just walking down the street. Facebook book users saw everything, and it was followed by a three-day manhunt, all the way up until he made the decision to take his own life.

Baldwin County officers reviewed the evidence and found that the stream had been viewed over 1000 times befoer Facebook was made aware, and moved to shut it down.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Lowery had this to say:

“This was a first for us. I hope this isn’t a trend starting. It’s one thing to commit suicide. It’s another thing to victimize other people.”

The live-stream feature of Facebook first became a hit back in 2016, when it was rolled out for every person to use, although of course, there were rules that needed to be followed, though it was nothing that Facebook users had not already been doing.

And that’s what brings us to this young lady. She attempted to commit suicide live on Facebook, much like so many before her. It’s sad, and awful that this woman found herself in such pain that she felt she needed to do something about – end it all. Luckily, police where able to get to the woman before that could happen, and she is receiving psychiatric help.