VIDEO: Idaho Dems Exec Director: DNC Should Train People ‘How to Shut Their Mouths If They’re White’

Idaho, not to be confused with Iowa or Ohio, is an extremely red state. Below is an example of our state electoral map.

We aren’t ashamed of it, either. What we are ashamed of are the words of one Sally Boynton Brown, the Idaho Executive Director of the Democratic Party.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Since the election, Democrats have become increasingly intolerant of white people within their own party. For an example, look no further than Brown’s speech at the Democracy In Color DNC debate.

During Monday’s Democracy in Color DNC debate, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director and DNC Chair candidate Sally Boynton Brown stated that “my job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt. My job is to shut other white people down when they want to say, oh, no, I’m not prejudiced. I’m a Democrat. I’m accepting.’ My job is to make sure that they get that they have privilege.” And argued the DNC should have training for people in “how to shut their mouths if they’re white.” Brown said, “Black lives matter, and it makes me sad that we’re even having that conversation, and that tells me that white leaders in our party have failed. we have to accept that there is prejudice that exists within our own party, and we have to able to have that conversation. We cannot sweep that under the rug. We cannot continue to hide it. We cannot smash voices down when they are trying to scream, ‘Listen to me, you don’t get it.’ I’m a white woman. I don’t get it. I am pleased and honored to be here today to have the conversation. I am so excited that we’re here, and I’m listening, because that’s my job. My job is to listen to the issues.”

This lady seems to have a lot of jobs, but apparently that doesn’t include listening to everyone within her party. Your right to be heard seems to vary depending on your skin color, and that’s sad. We’re heading back to the days of racial segregation, but this time it is white people who are being discriminated against. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be ashamed.

Watch the video below: