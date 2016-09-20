VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Sparks MOTHER LOAD Of “Hurt Feelings” From Liberals After Roasting Hillary Clinton…

Hillary Clinton recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon was all jokes about Hillary’s health as he reached under his desk and grabbed a surgical mask and put it on. I’m guessing that was his way of pushing the idea that Hillary’s health issues are nothing more than the flu or bad cold.

Hillary of course laughed her cackling laugh with the audience and then Fallon high-fived her. After touching her hand, Fallon reached under the desk for some hand sanitizer. I admit it was a funny gag. Fallon is a clever guy and will do all he can to help his candidate of choice. Voters DO have a right to be concerned and many medical professionals are:

Hillary’s Health Concerns Serious, Say Most Doctors Polled by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Concerns about Hillary Clinton’s health are “serious—could be disqualifying for the position of President of the U.S.,” say nearly 71% of 250 physicians responding to an informal internet survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). About 20% said concerns were “likely overblown, but should be addressed as by full release of medical records.” Only 2.7% responded that they were “just a political attack; I have confidence in the letter from her physician and see no cause for concern.” While more than 81% were aware of her history of a concussion, only 59% were aware of the cerebral sinus thrombosis, and 52% of the history of deep venous thrombosis. More than 78% said the health concerns had received “not enough emphasis” in the media, and only 2.7% that there had been “too much emphasis.”

So THIS is how you treat the Presidency of the United States. Make fun of voters concerns over the health of candidates who may become President of the United States. I’m so disgusted with the Left and the irony of it all is that Liberals are upset with Fallon’s satire on Hillary’s health. Boy they are a bunch of dumb nuts. WATCH Here: