VIDEO: Liberals Film Their Vandalism of Donald Trump’s Golf Course

Stupid is when you decide to trash the golf course of one of the richest men in America who also happens to be the President of the United States.

Advanced stupid is video-taping yourselves doing it, thus providing evidence of the crime.

Technology has gotten smarter. Criminals have not.

So I’m still trying to wrap my brain around this, so maybe someone can help me.

The people who decided to trash his golf course are “environmental activists” who are upset that he gutted existing protections policies and his “blatant disregard” for the environment. To show how much they revere the environment, they tore up the environment.

“In response to the president’s recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.”

Is that part of the “fighting fire with fire” thing, or am I just not getting it? Aside from being arrested for trespassing and vandalism, what could possibly come from this?

The message is clever, but would a protest sign with that on it not have the same effect, without the danger of a prison sentence?

From The Washington Post:

“We hope this sends a message to Trump and his corrupt administration that their actions will be met with action,” the member added. Previously farmland, Trump National Golf Club opened in 2006. On its website, the club touts its dedication to “protecting the environmentally sensitive habitat that plays host to several protected plant species and the endangered Coastal California Gnatcatcher (a small migratory bird).” “Several environmentally aware agencies — including the U.S. Fish& Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish& Game — were involved with setting up a series of standards and guidelines for the course,” the website adds.

How unbelievably stupid. This isn’t helping your cause. I didn’t look at this and say “Wow, these people really get it. I want to join them.” I don’t know that anyone would think that.