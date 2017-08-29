VIDEO: Rescued Woman Goes Off On CNN For Hurricane Harvey Coverage

If you thought it was awesome when President Donald Trump took CNN to task over their coverage of events, you’re going to absolutely love how this woman puts them in their place.

Hurricane Harvey is still causing massive amounts of damage to Texas residents and their property, and news outlets have dedicated 95% of their airtime to covering the natural disaster. Not everyone is terribly pleased about that, however, and one woman decided to let a CNN correspondent have a piece of her mind right on air.

Jim Acosta sent coverage over to a reporter who was live in Houston. She had a mother and her child ready for interview, but the last thing she expected was an F-bomb and to be called out for exploiting the tragedy for views.

The woman began by explaining that she had been stuck in her home for 5 days without electricity or food before she was finally rescued, and it was obvious that the longer the interview went on, the more agitated she became. She was fidgeting, looking around, and her voice became strained as if she was about to cry.

However, this didn’t seem to deter the reporter who kept asking questions about the family’s situation until the woman finally snapped on live television.

Watch the video below:

As an aside, perhaps it would be best to have a 7-second delay on any future interviews done life, for the sake of the FCC. Or don’t, and let them shut you down. I’m actually partial to the latter option.

But seriously, this woman is going through one of the most stressful moments in her life and you really think that shoving a camera in her face is going to go well for anyone involved?

I realize you are doing this for views, and believe me, I understand the media business well enough to know that in a time like this, the entire nation wants to be kept up-to-date on the plight of their fellow countrymen, but there’s a way to do that without distressing the victims.

H/T: The Daily Caller