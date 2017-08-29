VIDEO: Tourists Think a Gator Is King of the Swamp Until the Real Monster Surfaces

Tourists who mistakenly believe alligators to be the top predator of the swamp need to take a second look at all the creatres who call it home, because an even more savage brute exists in the marshlands of America. Have you ever came in contact with an alligator snapping turtle?

This type of turtle is considered the “dinosaur of the turtle world,” because these prehistorical-looking monstrosities, which grow to over two feet in length and weigh around 225lbs., are equipped with a spiked shell, beak-like jaws and a thick and strong scaled tail that make them a actual danger to any aligator that would foolishly assume they would make a good snack.

Do you want to see one in action?

Watch the following video, and discover what happens when one alligator gets a little too close to this prehistoric turtle:

Not today, alligator! What do you expect from a creature called an alligator snapping turtle? Definitely no push over, any why should they be? One of the beefiest – and as a result, the heaviest – freshwater turtles in the world, these dreadful creatures could easily make sort work of a human finger with one little snap of their jaw.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Here are some more fascinating facts about these captivating creatures. From Conservative Review:

They can live up to 200 years of age, although most only live to about 100 or less, especially in captivity; they’re found exclusively in the United States, especially from northern Florida to eastern Texas; and the only predator they fear are humans. Despite fearing humans, they never attack them, though. “Some myths claim that alligator snapping turtles are known to attack people, but this isn’t the case,” notes the National Wildlife Federation. “Their powerful jaws can snap through bone, though, so they should never be handled in the wild!” Here are some more interesting facts about these fascinating creatures: They can live up to 200 years of age, although most only live to about 100 or less, especially in captivity; they’re found exclusively in the United States, especially from northern Florida to eastern Texas; and the only predator they fear are humans. Despite fearing humans, they never attack them, though.

The National Wildlife Federation shared a bit of information on the turtle:

“Some myths claim that alligator snapping turtles are known to attack people, but this isn’t the case. Their powerful jaws can snap through bone, though, so they should never be handled in the wild!”