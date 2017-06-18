Videos: In Memory of Animal House Actor Who Passed Away at 63

Videos: In Memory of Animal House Actor Who Passed Away at 63
18 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Stephen Furst, who played “Flounder” in the iconic National Lampoon’s Animal House has unfortunately passed away at the tender young age of 63.

His son’s confirmed the death in a Facebook post, which listed many of his “earthly accomplishments” including being “known to the world as a brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker, but to his family and many dear friends he was also a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing.”

His sons don’t want you to lament their father’s death, but instead to celebrate his life and all of the joy he brought to the screen.

“To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now.”

In that vein, we’ve decided to bring you some of the greatest clips of Furst, with the help of The Rolling Stone. Enjoy.

What are some of your favorite memories that star Stephen Furst? I personally am too young to remember this movie, or really anything that he did so I couldn’t tell you of any one moment, but it is always sad when a beloved actor (or anyone for that matter) passes away at a young age.

I certainly wish the best for his family in dealing with such a profound loss. He may have been a wonderful actor, but he was a father and a family man first and foremost, and certainly deserves to be remembered as such. I can’t imagine what it’s like to share your loss with an entire nation of people, but it can’t be easy. God bless this family and help them through this time.

 

Sierra Marlee

More articles by Sierra Marlee

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend