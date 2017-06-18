Videos: In Memory of Animal House Actor Who Passed Away at 63

Stephen Furst, who played “Flounder” in the iconic National Lampoon’s Animal House has unfortunately passed away at the tender young age of 63.

His son’s confirmed the death in a Facebook post, which listed many of his “earthly accomplishments” including being “known to the world as a brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker, but to his family and many dear friends he was also a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing.”

His sons don’t want you to lament their father’s death, but instead to celebrate his life and all of the joy he brought to the screen.

“To truly honor him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh, or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now.”

In that vein, we’ve decided to bring you some of the greatest clips of Furst, with the help of The Rolling Stone. Enjoy.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

What are some of your favorite memories that star Stephen Furst? I personally am too young to remember this movie, or really anything that he did so I couldn’t tell you of any one moment, but it is always sad when a beloved actor (or anyone for that matter) passes away at a young age.

I certainly wish the best for his family in dealing with such a profound loss. He may have been a wonderful actor, but he was a father and a family man first and foremost, and certainly deserves to be remembered as such. I can’t imagine what it’s like to share your loss with an entire nation of people, but it can’t be easy. God bless this family and help them through this time.