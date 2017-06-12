Violence Delivered: Huge Anti-Sharia Rallies at San Bernardino Terror Site, LAX [VIDEO]

On Saturday, hundreds came together to protest against Islam’s sharia law at the site of the gruesome terror attacks in San Bernardino, California, and also other places in the state.

The protest rallies were put on by ACT for America — Bridgette Gabriel’s anti-jihadist group — and they were held all round the country.

As the Los Angeles Times was there and reported that a diverse group of over 500 demonstrators came together at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino to protest what they felt was the evil spread of sharia law in the United States.