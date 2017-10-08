VP Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game After They Disrespect the Flag

There has been a significant drop in the number of players kneeling during the national anthem, but the fact that there is even 1 means that there is at least one disrespectful, spoiled brat who hasn’t learned their lesson.

When Mike Pence decided to attend a Colts game this Sunday, he stood for the national anthem like every other proud, patriotic American. But when he witnessed some players kneeling during the song, he decided that he had had enough. When the anthem ended, he left the game.

He issued a statement on his decision to leave the game, and posted it on Twitter.

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” he wrote. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.”

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Many are saying that Pence doesn’t support the First Amendment after walking out like this, but it’s quite the opposite. The First Amendment protects you from the government creating laws that hinder your legal ability to speak your mind and heart without being incarcerated and facing punishment. What Pence did was utilize his right to free speech to walk out of the game, meaning that he DOES, in fact, support freedom of speech.

America is a wonderful country where you are not legally forced to sit down and partake in speech with which you fundamentally disagree. You don’t have to choose between sitting and watching something that offends you, or being thrown in the gulag for insubordination. It’s great!

I don’t know why liberals want us to live in a country like that, but apparently they’d be perfectly comfortable with it. Until, of course, conservatives gained power and used it against them. Then and only then would it be unconstitutional.

The only people who doesn’t support freedom of speech are those who want to see laws enacted that would prevent people from voicing their opinions. That’s it. Not the people who see something they don’t like and walk away. The fact that this still needs to be explained in 2017 is just pathetic.

I pray that one day I will wake up and everyone will have a scholarly grasp on the Constitution and what does and doesn’t qualify as unconstitutional behavior, but something tells me perfect worlds don’t exist.

