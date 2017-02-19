Wait Until Liberals See What The Top Selling Beauty Item Is On Amazon!

As America’s Liberals sulkily boycott everything from private schools to major retailers based on their associations with the Trump family, one retailer is laughing all the way to the bank. When the Left doesn’t like your beliefs, they use that fact to punish you and anyone associated with you. The oh-so-tolerant Left is actually rather intolerant as we can see.

Bakers, florists, department stores, 4 year old Trump family members, school field trips; they’ve all felt the heat of Liberal intolerance. Apparently the Left believes they should get to tell us what we can and can’t do and what we can and can’t sell.

Which is why the number one seller in the Amazon beauty department has to have them in apoplectic fits. Much to their dismay, the product at number one is none other than Ivanka Trump’s Eau de Parfum. Oh snap! America actually LIKES the Trumps! It’s a rude awakening for the Left. But perhaps Michael Moore will create a signature fragrance they can purchase in good conscience. It’s sure to reek of self righteousness and intolerance; a fragrance any Leftist can wear with pride.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Time to buy some Ivanka perfume.