WAIT! Where Did Mayor Of San Juan Get Custom-Made Hat And ‘Help Us We’re Dying’ T-Shirt?

Get your eyeballs well lubricated, because you are going to be rolling them quite a bit from here on out. CNN had sent their lackeys to Puerto Rico to get a story on the devastation of the island. By now, we know that the folks there are in dire need of food, water, and basic essential needs. CNN flew Anderson Cooper over to the island to do what he does best – look enduring, and make CNN look good by ‘being in the thick of it’.

The CNN host interviewed the Mayor of San Juan, who couldn’t help herself from lambasting President Trump for his response to her people suffering on the island…But there are quite of few hints that point out that this woman is lying through her teeth, holding on to politics over actually helping her people. CNN ain’t off the hook either. Watch as Anderson avoids asking the real questions.

Lets all watch the following tweet, and check out what the Mayor is talking about – and then what she chose to wear:

Speaking with @andersoncooper, San Juan mayor is wearing a T-shirt that says "HELP US, WE ARE DYING" pic.twitter.com/qcKTTCANdP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 30, 2017

So, here is whats really perplexing to me…

How in the hell does an elected official, stand there in national TV, and claim that Trump has done nothing to help them and that they are dying on a ravaged Puerto Rico – yet somehow have the time, the money, and the capabilities to print out custom shirts and hats that are blatantly political attacks against the President?

Check out this tweeter, who continues this question online:

This might be asking the obvious question here but where did she get a shirt printed in new Fury Road hellscape Puerto Rico? https://t.co/7NpbmUjQY3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2017

And this one:

Where does one get a shirt like this made when Puerto Rico is under water and out of power? https://t.co/jxkU1D1dDp — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) September 30, 2017

And of course, this beauty:

Just to be clear: @CarmenYulinCruz, mayor of San Juan, claims she can't help her people, yet she has time to design & print protest shirts.🙄 https://t.co/1lTLADmgf2 — Henry (@HMSPitts) September 30, 2017

This is just plain and openly ridiculous. The only reason folks are starving and suffering, is because the local officials like the Mayor of San Juan refused to prepare for such an event. They have no infrastructure – which is their responsibility – to distribute and organize a rescue attempt of the people. Maybe they should have spent their T-shit money on actually helping the people, eh?

Now to end this circus, this tweeter has pointed out the absolute best detail!

Left Wing San Juan mayor whines about Trump while standing in front of port filled w food & water SHE hasn’t delivered ‼️#SanJuan pic.twitter.com/TPzwqfkq4F — Leah STANDS 🇺🇸🎸 (@LeahR77) September 30, 2017

When twitter is good, its GOOD!