WATCH: Normally Quiet Orrin Hatch Finally Loses It… Goes OFF on Dems in Unexpected Outburst
31 Jan, 2017 by
Orrin Hatch isn’t known for hysterical outbursts for sobbing fits, unlike SOME Congressmen who will remain unnamed.

With that being said, when he opens his mouth he means it, so you had better side down and listen.

Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah, listens to testimony during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct.10, 2013. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew warned that the congressional deadlock over the U.S. debt ceiling is "beginning to stress the financial markets," and failing to raise it by Oct. 17 could put Social Security and Medicare payments at risk. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

From Conservative Tribune:

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is known for being genteel and mild-mannered, has absolutely had it with the infantile behavior of his Democrat peers in Congress.

“I’m very disappointed in this kind of crap,” he said after Democrats walked out of a committee hearing Monday. “Some of this is because they just don’t like the president.”

“This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in my whole time in the United States Senate,” he reportedly added.

The senator’s anger was reportedly driven by the Democrats’ insistence on boycotting the confirmation votes for Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee Tom Price and Department of the Treasury secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin.

“We have great concern that Chairman Hatch is asking us to vote today on two nominees who out-and-out lied to our committee,” Sen. Sherrod Brown reportedly complained, suggesting that Price and Mnuchin were unfit to serve.

I love it! He’s right, this whole thing is pathetic.

Sierra Marlee

