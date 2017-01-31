WATCH: Normally Quiet Orrin Hatch Finally Loses It… Goes OFF on Dems in Unexpected Outburst

Orrin Hatch isn’t known for hysterical outbursts for sobbing fits, unlike SOME Congressmen who will remain unnamed.

With that being said, when he opens his mouth he means it, so you had better side down and listen.

From Conservative Tribune:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is known for being genteel and mild-mannered, has absolutely had it with the infantile behavior of his Democrat peers in Congress. “I’m very disappointed in this kind of crap,” he said after Democrats walked out of a committee hearing Monday. “Some of this is because they just don’t like the president.” “This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in my whole time in the United States Senate,” he reportedly added. The senator’s anger was reportedly driven by the Democrats’ insistence on boycotting the confirmation votes for Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee Tom Price and Department of the Treasury secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin. “We have great concern that Chairman Hatch is asking us to vote today on two nominees who out-and-out lied to our committee,” Sen. Sherrod Brown reportedly complained, suggesting that Price and Mnuchin were unfit to serve.

I love it! He’s right, this whole thing is pathetic.