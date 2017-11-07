WATCH: Reporter Challenges Trump On Gun Control After Texas Shooting – He IMMEDIATELY Shuts Her Down

Liberals like to react to every shooting the same, with hatred toward the National Rifle Association and its supports, as well as calls for gun control. Since the media is chock full of liberals, it stands to reason that they would be part of the cacophony of voices shouting at the President to do something about people being shot in America.

When asked by an NBC reporter about “extreme vetting” for potential gun owners in the wake of the Texas church shooting, Trump shut her down. Immediately.

“You’re bringing up a situation that probably shouldn’t be discussed too much right now,” he said while in a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He then went on to say that gun control wouldn’t have stopped the shooting from happening, and he’s absolutely right. This was the fault of the government, who failed to transfer critical information from the Air Force to the FBI which would have actually prevented gun stores from legally selling him a firearm. (You know, in case you needed more ammo in your argument against big, unsustainable government)

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

But Trump didn’t think that being in the middle of a South Korean press conference was the time or the place to talk about gun control measures.

“[W]e could let a little time go by,” he suggested, before beginning talk on gun control, “but it’s okay if you feel that that’s an appropriate question, even though we’re in the heart of South Korea.”

The man who carried this shooting out didn’t do it because of a gun, he did it because he is a sick piece of garbage who didn’t value human life. If the Air Force had just done its job and giving the information on Devin Patrick Kelley’s domestic violence history to the FBI, he would not have been able to enter any gun store in the United States of America and walk out with a legally purchased firearm. Because they dropped the ball, 26 people are dead and 24 were injured.

Instead of creating more laws for your average criminal to circumvent, why don’t we try enforcing the ones that we already have? I realize it’s a long shot, but it’s just crazy enough to work, right?

Oh, and the two men who stopped this man from creating anymore victims? Both legally obtained their firearms, with one of the being a former NRA instructor. So maybe lay off the NRA? Because to the best of my knowledge, they’ve created more heroes than killers.