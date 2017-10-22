White College Teacher Always Calls On Black Girls First, White Men Only If Needed

Self-described “queer disabled feminist” and University of Pennsylvania Teaching Assistant Stephanie McKellop has sparked controversy after revealing that she racially discriminates against her students. She stated that she has a certain pecking order when it comes to calling on her students, with women of color being at the top and white males being at the bottom.

Because nothing says “I’m against racial preference and racism in academia” like racial preference and racism in academia.

If it weren’t for double standards, I’m convinced that none of these people would have any standards.

She posted her discriminatory practice on Twitter. She found out in short order that not everyone gets excited at the idea of trying to make while men feel like crap for being born with traits they can’t control. After receiving some serious backlash, McKellop deleted the tweet but the internet is forever.

U. Penn history teacher explains what 'social justice' really means in university classes. pic.twitter.com/mx0gDfPQRe — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 20, 2017

Because let’s be honest, this tripe about “equality” is over-rated. If they wanted equality, they’d make an even playing field. It hasn’t been about “equality” since MLK.

But the internet wasn’t about to let this cow get away with treating her students like crap based on their race.

Proud racist. Sickening. Also, how ugly to assume that black skin means a person requires priority coddling from a professor. https://t.co/YiGdxw5uYX — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) October 20, 2017

This is not "progressive stacking." This is straight-up teaching malpractice. https://t.co/ks1i2qVQVj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 21, 2017

It's unbelievably exhausting being a centrist liberal right now. These people are completely clueless. — مات ستيفنز M Stevens (@MattStevensTWG) October 21, 2017

The TA then made a series of posts on Twitter regarding the school’s reaction to her tweet and the fact that she was surprised that they weren’t bowing at her feet to give her whatever kind of platform she pleases.

The school wants to make it clear that McKellop has not been removed from her class, but they are investigating her teaching techniques to determine if there is any discrimination taking place in her classroom.

“We are looking into the current matter involving a graduate student teaching assistant to ensure that our students were not subjected to discriminatory practices in the classroom and to ensure that all of our students feel heard and equally engaged,” they wrote in a statement.

“Contrary to some reports, the graduate student has not been removed from the program and we have and will continue to respect and protect the graduate student’s right to due process,” the concluded.

It seems to me that she readily and gleefully admitted that she discriminates against white male students, as well as while females and to a certain degree even black males. This is unacceptable. If the reverse would be considered racist, then this too is unacceptable. You can’t discourage sexism and racism by using sexist and racist techniques. Let’s hope she is removed from her class.