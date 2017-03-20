WHITE HOUSE PUSHES BACK ON COMEY TESTIMONY CONFIRMING FBI’S KANGAROO INVESTIGATION

As far as I’m concerned the FBI is not conducting a real investigation to seek law breaking.

What’s happening here is strictly a political show by the establishment to undermine President Trump. This will drag on till the midterms with nothing substantial uncovered other than the same rehashed chatter and speculation a connection between Trump and Russia. It’ not about evidence. It’s about politics.

The Hill reports the White House on Monday asserted there is “no evidence” that President Trump’s associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election after FBI Director James Comey confirmed a bureau investigation.

“Nothing has changed,” a White House official wrote in an email. “Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal.”

Comey’s explosive revelation earlier Monday morning ended months of speculation about whether the federal government is probing Trump’s campaign and challenged the president’s repeated efforts to downplay his team’s alleged involvement with Moscow.

But the White House is pointing to statements made by former acting CIA chief Michael Morrell and James Clapper, former President Obama’s top intelligence official, that they have seen no evidence of collusion between Trump associates and Russians.