White ‘Transracial’ Man Now Identifies as Filipino

I know I know I know. I put “white” man in the title. I am a horrible, bigoted, cishet deplorable who is probably secretly a KKK member. This man is as Filipino as the imaginary love child between Manny Pacquiao and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Is The Rock Filipino? I don’t know, maybe he identifies as one. And, I am so sorry for assuming his gender, I can be so insensitive and bigoted, forgive me.



The person in question goes by the name of Ja Du. Ja, who was assigned the name “Adam” at birth, no longer identifies as a white man, but now prefers “Filipino” as his pronoun of choice. And all of you out there who think this is ridiculous, you need to check your privilege, RTFN. This is a real thing, their struggle is real. Do you even know any transrace persons? I bet you’ve never even talked to one. If you got to know one, you would change your mind about them, I just know it. They are human beings with legitimate stories that need to be heard. Like this guy, I mean Filipino.

Ja says that he has always enjoyed Filipino culture. “Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” he told 11 Alive. “I’d watch the history channel sometimes for hours you know whenever it came to that and you know nothing else intrigued me more but things about Filipino culture.”

Well that’s settled then, nothing to see here. I can’t believe the haters out there would actually question the validity of his claims or anyone else like him.

I mean, let’s go to the experts on this topic. If there is anyone we can trust, it is somebody who jumped through all the hoops and dotted her i’s and crossed her t’s to become the leading expert in her field. Dr. Stacey Scheckner, a licensed psychologist with a doctorate from Florida State, does not see anything wrong with Ja Du’s claims.

“If someone feels that they feel at home with a certain religion, a certain race, a certain culture, I think that if that’s who they really feel inside life is about finding out who you are. The more knowledge you have of yourself, the happier you can be,” she said.

I just wish the world can accept these people for who they claim to be, for who they are. We should be starting dialogues with Trump supporters about this and definitely be listening to the stories of all the transrace people out there. It is time we recognized them for who they are. Transrace rights are human rights!