WHOA! Judge Jeanine Knows EXACTLY Who Is Behind White House Leaks- VIDEO

It is no secret that nothing is secret in the White House right now. In fact, since President Donald Trump has entered office sensitive information has constantly been leaked steadily into the public. It is leaving people everywhere wondering where the big leak is coming from. Who is making the move to allow all this sensitive information into the public?

This situation coupled with the “fake news” epidemic is leaving people unsettled. In fact, Americans everywhere are feeling confused and concerned about what is actually true and where it is coming from.

Judge Jeanine recently went onto Fox News and had quite a lot to say about the situation with the leaks in the White House. To her it is obvious the leaks are coming from Obama “leftovers.” She then referenced the most recent press conference making it clear she felt that Donald Trump was completely successful.

“I think Donald Trump got up yesterday morning and said, ‘I’ve had it with this fake news hogwash. I’ve had it with my people spending time going out there and trying to rebut what they’re saying. I’m gonna go out there myself, I’m gonna talk to the people,’” she said.

Whether the press conference was a victory for Donald Trump or not is definitely debatable, but the truth is there is a problem with our national intelligence being leaked regularly. Is enough being done to respond to the crisis and apprehend it?