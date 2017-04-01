WHOA! Judge Orders Public Humiliation On Domestic Abusers- You’ll Never Guess What…

If you were sitting in judgement of person who pleads guilty of domestic violence, what punishment would you give them? A North Carolina judge has sentenced some men to public humiliation after they pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

Judge Mark Cummings made Joshua Hill the poster child for domestic abuse — in the literal sense.

The Guilford County District Court Judge gave a strange punishment to Mr. Hill as a punishment for violating his probation. He made him walk around with a poster that read “This is the face of domestic abuse”. He didn’t have to hold it one time or two times but was instructed to stand in front of the High Point courthouse for four hours a day for an entire week.

Hill had pled guilty to assaulting a female and domestic criminal trespassing back in 2014. He was sentenced to probation for 12 months and ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Melvin Southerland was given a choice of punishment and chose to carry the sign so he wouldn’t miss class for his associate’s degree. Hill says he choose to carry the sign from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a week instead of spending 150 days in jail. “[The judge] said I could do 15 days in jail or stand out here,” Southerland said. “So I choose to come out here. It’s pure hell, that’s what it’s like. It’s hell, it’s embarrassment.”

I think it would work very well in a smaller town with a one time offender but a big city with repetitive offenses may not be so effective. So what are your thoughts on this kind of shaming punishment?