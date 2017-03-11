WHOA! Trump SWEARS He’ll Primary ANY Conservative Who Opposes ‘RyanCare’ Bill

President Trump has apparently threatened to “primary” GOP Congresspeople who do not support the new health care bill, known alternately as RyanCare or TrumpCare. To “primary” someone is to throw support behind that person’s opponent in the primary election, thereby contributing to their possible defeat.

The GOP is in a hard place here. On the one hand, although they are talking repeal and replace, the healthcare bill is flawed. It is not a free market solution, it is still a Federal program, it hasn’t included some necessary reforms such as the ability to purchase health care across state lines. In other words, it seems like it’s simply a GOP version of Obamacare.

But on the other hand, the historic opportunity to terminate the disaster that is the “Affordable Care Act” is here now. And the GOP cannot afford to squander it. The American people need it gone. So Trump, seemingly, is trying to ram through a flawed bill and views all opposition, even if it is legitimately concerned with making sure the new bill isn’t simply a less offensive version of Obama’s plan, as a road block.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It seems that the solution would be to allow input from Conservatives with valid concerns, such as The Freedom Caucus, to amend or change the bill to the extent needed to return healthcare to the states and the free market, while being sure that the American people are getting the best choices possible.

The answer is not to railroad GOP Congresspeople into passing a flawed bill but to work together, address concerns, to make sure the bill is the best it can be before passing it. There is no reason to rush and pass something that does not address the situation in the best way possible.

Americans appreciate Trump’s insistence on keeping his campaign promises. That is a refreshing change. But if Trump is threatening to primary these folks for wanting to fix flaws in the bill, he may want to consider that the American people deserve the best bill possible, not just the fastest one. Americans want to see Trump and the GOP score a win on repealing Obamacare, but it needs to be right or it really won’t be much of a win.

Trump goes on the road next week to Nashville to sell the healthcare bill. Let’s hope common sense wins out and all parties work together to craft a bill worthy of the American people.