What will Christ Church in Virginia that removed George Washington’s plaque do when the entire building becomes offensive?

Samuel Gonzalez
30 Oct, 2017 by
That’s the road we’re heading toward which is why the decision to remove George Washington’s plaque was extremely stupid!

So, when people start bellyaches that the church itself is offensive and needs to be ripped down so others can feel safe and not offended, will the senior pastor be so willing to light a match and burn down God’s house?

