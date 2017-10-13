When will Hollywood fess up to their Pedophile problem Elijah Wood warned of in the Summer of 2016?

In all the reports I’ve read in the past week, it’s been said over and over that Harvey Weinstein’s antics was known around town for decades.

Yet A List actors said nothing and did nothing.

That didn’t stop Hollywood from lecturing the country on all topics whoever they had the opportunity.

Last summer Elijah Wood revealed Hollywood has a pedophile problem. So will that continue to go on for yeas? Or will it get swept under the rug like Harvey Weinstein?

