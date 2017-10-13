When will Hollywood fess up to their Pedophile problem Elijah Wood warned of in the Summer of 2016?
In all the reports I’ve read in the past week, it’s been said over and over that Harvey Weinstein’s antics was known around town for decades.
Yet A List actors said nothing and did nothing.
That didn’t stop Hollywood from lecturing the country on all topics whoever they had the opportunity.
Last summer Elijah Wood revealed Hollywood has a pedophile problem. So will that continue to go on for yeas? Or will it get swept under the rug like Harvey Weinstein?
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.