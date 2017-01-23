You will be shocked by what Trump did to this man just before his Inauguration…

Is this story about Trump going to one of many others just like it? Who knows right now, only time will tell, however what it does do is define a lot of what kind of character the man we now call President of the United States has.

Of course, it is not the first time we are hearing about the kind of charity and connection Trump has with your average American, and it won’t be the last. However, it is this type of connection that helped to get him elected.

Now due to this generosity he shares with many, he has just gotten another supporter for life, after what he did for this man who has been really down on his luck lately.

A former security guard from Illinois was shocked to learn he had received an invitation to meet with Donald Trump after the President-elect read about a story on how this single father was struggling.

This meeting of the two however, was not the only surprise in-store for this Father, and he was stunned when he learned that Trump was presenting him with a check for $10000

This single Father’s name is Shane Bouvet, he is a 23-year-old single Dad who was featured in a Washington Post where his story was told of his visit to D.C. to support Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The paper also told us that Bouvet was headed to D.C. in a borrowed suit and a pair of shoes that were donated to him.

“This is pretty much the biggest thing I’ve done in my life,” Bouvet told the paper. “I don’t get out much. I’m a small-town, blue-collar guy.”

Little did he know that going to Washington to see this historic day was going to bring him a lot more joy than originally anticipated. Somehow, Trump himself had seen the story in the paper about this young Father dressing his best to attend the inauguration, and his heart was deeply touched.

So the invite was sent out.

On Thursday, just one day before Trump took the oath of office to become our nation’s 45th President, he met with Mr. Bouvet, shook his hand, and then wanted to offer his help.

“This is the greatest guy,” Trump said as he shook Bouvet’s hand in a tented area behind the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, the Post reported.

Bouvet was in such joyful disbelief that he called his father and had him say hello to the President in waiting. Trump laughed that Bouvet’s father had a great name….which was Don.

After the phone home, Trump also signed autographs for the young man’s son and then came the biggest surprise of the meeting.

Just as Mr. Bouvet thought the meeting was coming to an end, Trump handed over a personal check for $10,000.00. The grateful single father walked away from that meeting in tears asking himself out loud “Did that just happen?”

