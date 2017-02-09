Woman Born In Nazi Germany SILENCES Liberals Comparing Trump To Hitler

Liberals like to compare Donald Trump to Hitler, but how accurate are they? While there are arguments to be made for similarities, (we’re all humans) Justen Charters from Independent Journal Review decided to interview a woman who was actually born in Nazi Germany.

The left likely isn’t going to appreciate this interview very much but it’s necessary to correct the record.

Inga Andrews grew up in Dusseldorf, Germany while Hitler was in power. If anyone would know whether a leader is acting like the monstrous dictator, it would be her.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

We talked with Inga Andrews, who was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, during Hitler’s reign. While most kids were playing with friends, Andrews was hiding in air raid shelters and helping to clean up the rubble from destroyed buildings to rebuild her city. Andrews said: “What is going on in this country is giving me chills. Trump is not like Hitler. Just because a leader wants order doesn’t mean they’re like a dictator. What reminds me more of Hitler than anything else isn’t Trump, it’s the destruction of freedom of speech on the college campuses — the agendas fueled by the professors. That’s how Hitler started, he pulled in the youth to miseducate them, to brainwash them, it’s happening today.” Andrews drove home her point further for the younger generation: “It saddens me that we are teaching garbage in the schools and in the college. We don’t teach history anymore. History repeats itself over and over. The kids out there today haven’t ever lived through a war like I did. I remember sitting in a rock pile, cleaning rocks, to rebuild Germany. I remember eating maple leaves and grass to survive.”

But she didn’t stop there. Andrews went on to send a clear message to millennial protesters who cry every time they don’t get their way.

“America needs to grow up. The young people who are rioting and destroying property, who have no respect for elders and freedom of speech, I was so proud to become a citizen of this country.”

I think that we should take this woman’s wise words very seriously. If we’re not careful, we’re going to see a dark period of history repeat itself.