Woman faces life in prison for killing her husband after their pet PARROT kept saying…

A Michigan woman will now being spending the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of her husband’s murder – and it was her own pet parrot that ratted her out. Glenna Duram, 49, of Sand Lake, murdered her husband Martin, 46, by shooting him five times in May 2015. It was their pet parrot, Bud, that became the only witness to the killing.

But now, much like the parrot, she’ll be spending life in a giant human cage – after the bird repeated ‘don’t f***king shoot’ in Martin Duram’s voice.

Glenna Duram was condemned of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month, but it took till this last Monday for her to finally hear it with her own ears. The court previously heard that she attempted a failed suicide attempt, after murder her husband.

How the court was convinced that Duram did it, is nothing short of fascinating. Martin’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, took notice when Bud seemed to be repeating a sentence over and over. Keller’s suspicions were backed up by Martin’s parents, who said they were convinced the bird was revealing what had happened to Martin.

‘That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,’ Lillian Duram told the BBC.

Keller has now taken ownership of the parrot. During the 10-day trial, the defense attempted to convince the jury that Glenna was not in her right mind during the shooting.

They had a list of her medications admitted to evidence during its final stages, but that failed to sway their decision and she was found guilty after eight hours of deliberation. The parrot was not called upon to testify in the trial. Its testimony was not submitted to the court.

Glenna’s attorney plans to appeal.