Woman Persuades 18-Yr-Old Boyfriend To Kill Himself So She Could Be A Grieving Girlfriend

A prosecutor says a woman accused of sending heartening text messages to her boyfriend, 18, so that he would follow through and kill himself, actually was trying to use him ‘as a pawn in her sick game’.

Michelle Carter has been charged in the suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who decided to take his own life by carbon monoxide poisoning. He was found dead in his pickup truck in Fairhaven in July 2014.

Prosecutors say that Roy’s 20-year-old girlfriend at the time had influenced Roy to kill himself in a deliberate bid to get ‘attention’ as the bereaved girlfriend.

Prosecutor Maryclare Flynn said:

‘She used Conrad as a pawn in her sick game of life and death.’ She had added that it was only two days before the death of Roy, that Carter had did a ‘dry run’.

‘She knew her plan to get attention would work because she pre-tested it. Two days before Conrad committed suicide, she did a dry run, texting several girls that Conrad had gone missing while simultaneously testing Conrad, telling him to get the gas machine.’

Carter had already sent Roy 40 text messages spurring him to kill himself before he eventually took his own life. Flynn tried to argue that ‘she put him in the car that night.’

The prosecution had claimed that Carter was trying to play the grief-stricken girlfriend, even organizing a baseball competition in his memory – but instead of hosting the game in his hometown, she chose to have it in Plainville, where she is from.

Thomas Gammell was Roy’s best friend and had pleaded with Carter to move the game to his hometown, where it would make a difference, but she had refused the request, sending texts to him that could reveal that she wanted the credit for organizing the game:

‘Ok awesome thank you! You’re not taking credit for my idea, right?’

The Daily Mail:

Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo said Roy previously was suicidal and Carter had talked him out of taking his life. He said today that Roy was seriously depressed over the divorce of his parents and a victim of physical abuse by a relative who was on a ‘path to take his own life for years’.

He added that Carter was not responsible for his death. ‘This is a suicide case,’ he said, ‘not a homicide.’