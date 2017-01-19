You Won’t Believe What Obama Gave His White House Lackies As Parting Gift!

President Obama has been in office for eight years now. For the last eight years thousands of Americans have struggled and lost their jobs. Unless they are friends of President Obama. In that case they should be just fine with finding a job. As evidenced by some President Obama’s final efforts.

Conservative Tribune Reports,

According to the New York Post, the president was scrambling to fill over 100 government vacancies during his final days in office, appointing many of his closest White House confidants to jobs that ensure they will be around for a lot longer than he will be.

CBS’ Mark Knoller reported that since the first of the year, the president has passed on 27 nominees to the Senate, along with 72 appointees that don’t need Senate approval.

The Post said that on Monday alone, Obama named 27 appointees, two which have to go to the Senate for approval.

Many of the appointees are Obama administration functionaries, including “Avril Haines, named a member of the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service; Sarah Hurwitz, a speechwriter for Michelle Obama, and Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, a White House official, to be members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council; Christy Goldfuss, DJ Patil, Amy Pope, Dan Utech and Cristin Dorgelo, all White House officials, to be members of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.”