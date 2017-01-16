Woodward Calls Trump Dossier Garbage… Intelligence Chiefs Should Apologize [VIDEO]

When the Democrats are desperate, things get ugly. And they tend to do incredibly ridiculous things, including releasing fake news. Democrats see January 20th rapidly approaching and they are in full panic mode. So a sensationalized report about Trump being engaged in inappropriate activities in Russia, has been published without them doing any due diligence, by many of the Liberal fake news media. The trouble is that the report is sheer rubbish. It has been around for almost a year but never published because the allegations could not be proven. But because they are fake news, there was no evidence to find. It was a dossier compiled by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele who was paid £130,000 for it. And none of the lurid allegations have been proven to have happened. British intelligence expert Nigel West said: “There is a lack of intellectual rigor in the report and as such its validity is impossible to know.” That’s a fancy way of saying it’s hogwash.

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace interviewed venerable Watergate/Deep Throat journalist Bob Woodward of the famed Woodward and Bernstein duo. And Woodward, no Trump sympathizer himself, actually called the dossier “garbage”. And he ought to know. He said:

“I’ve lived in this world for 45 years, where you get things and people make allegations. That is a garbage document. It never should have been presented as part of an intelligence briefing, as you suggested, other channels have the White House counsel give it to Trump’s incoming White House counsel.

So, Trump’s right to be upset about that, and I think if you looked at the real chronology and the nature of the battle here, those intelligence chiefs who were the best we’ve had, who are terrific and have done great work, I think they made a mistake here. And when people make mistakes, they should apologize.”

The Left was so anxious to rush this document out there in hopes of affecting the inauguration, that as usual, they failed to actually conduct journalism, by checking their facts and sources. They simply didn’t care. Their political bias trumped their professionalism. And so, in the end, they are the fools left twisting in the wind as the rest of the world laughs at them and simply takes this transgression as more proof of the dishonesty and ineffectiveness of the leftist media.

January 20th will come and Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated as our 45th President. Time for these so-called journalists to go home to their safe spaces and get out their crayons and coloring pages. America deserves better than the “garbage” they pump out. We are moving into a great future. Join us or go home. See video of interview below.