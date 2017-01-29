‘We wouldn’t exist without immigration’: Cook and Zuckerberg Cry Bloody Murder About Trumps Immigration Freeze

Tim Cook has been at eh forefront of the anti-national security movement that looks to fight against President Trump’s temporary immigration freeze. He spoke to his staff saying that Apple ‘wouldn’t exist’ without immigration and in no way supports the executive order.

In an email to his employees, he proclaimed that, ‘Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do. I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.’

He ended his rah-rah speech with a quote, of course – ‘In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, ‘We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.’

Zuckerberg also felt the need to give his opinion about President Trump’s immigration executive order in a Facebook post that is so heartfelt…It leaves a lot to be desired in the logic area.

The 1 percenter wrote: ‘My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland. Priscilla’s parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that. ‘Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump.’

‘We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.’

These two are unbelievable. They both create deals for more visas, to allow foreign workers to be employed over citizens, and Zuckerberg is building a giant wall around is Hawaiian mansion. Are you two hypocrites, serious?

I love how Zuckerberg can justify being against the protection of the country, all the while President Trump is doing the one and only job that a President should be focused on – PROTECTING the nation.

And since when was it okay to skip out on existing immigration law and protect ‘undocumented folks’ who ‘live in fear of deportation’? It’s okay that Americans have to take the bill from folks who are not citizens? What country in the world does this? This is insanity, and these two hacks are leading the way.

Every executive order and policy that has been implemented by the President in these short weeks, has been constitutional. It’s reinforced and backed existing law, and most importantly, the MAJORITY of the country wants it done. Remember that.

We are no longer a country that will be marginalized and persecuted by the minority radicals.