YES! Trump Drafting New Executive Order Special Just For ISIS!!!

In 2002 as a direct response to the terrorist attack on 9/11 the year before President George W. Bush made the decision to open Guantanamo Bay, a prison in Cuban to hold terrorist and terrorist threats where the would not receive constitutional threats. Waterboarding and other torture is known to have taken place there. Previously housing thousands of prisoners, PResident Barack Obama has worked throughout his presidency to close the prison.

But now it looks like the prison will be growing as Donald Trump has plans for the facility.

He has made it clear he intends to send ISIS terrorists to Guantanamo Bay, and he is currently working on an Executive Order that will allow this to happen.

New York Times reported on the news saying,

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Trump White House is nearing completion of an order that would direct the Pentagon to bring future Islamic State detainees to the Guantánamo Bay prison, despite warnings from national security officials and legal scholars that doing so risks undermining the effort to combat the group, according to administration officials and a draft executive order obtained by The New York Times. White House officials have detailed their thinking about a new detainee policy in an evolving series of drafts of an executive order being circulated among national security officials for comment. While previous versions have shown that the draft has undergone many changes – including dropping language about reviving C.I.A. prisons – the plan to add Islamic State detainees to the Guantánamo population has remained constant. The latest version of the draft, which circulated this week, would direct Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to use Guantánamo to detain suspected members of “Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and associated forces, including individuals and networks associated with the Islamic State.”

While many on the left are upset about this move others think it is necessary. It does raise questions as to whether