YES! This Woman Just Put Disrespecting Liberals To SHAME For Bashing Navy Seal’s Wife

YES! This Woman Just Put Disrespecting Liberals To SHAME For Bashing Navy Seal’s Wife
02 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

There are few things in life more shameful in life than bashing the wife of a fallen soldier for simply having her husband honored by the current Commander in Chief.

Democrats could taste blood in the water after Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens and his wife Carryn, and they didn’t hesitate to attack. Unfortunately for them, this wasn’t about to be tolerated by Mary Katharine Ham, who took a few Tweets to send hateful liberal Debra Messing back to her place.

C5zaAubUYAA_Yb6

It didn’t take long for democrats to begin attacking Carryn Owens, including celebrity Debra Messing.

But Twitter wasn’t about to let her heartless comments go unnoticed.

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham chimed in with a wise-beyond-her-years rebuke of this horrible message.

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying!

Sierra Marlee

More articles by Sierra Marlee

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend