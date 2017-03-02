YES! This Woman Just Put Disrespecting Liberals To SHAME For Bashing Navy Seal’s Wife

There are few things in life more shameful in life than bashing the wife of a fallen soldier for simply having her husband honored by the current Commander in Chief.

Democrats could taste blood in the water after Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens and his wife Carryn, and they didn’t hesitate to attack. Unfortunately for them, this wasn’t about to be tolerated by Mary Katharine Ham, who took a few Tweets to send hateful liberal Debra Messing back to her place.

It didn’t take long for democrats to begin attacking Carryn Owens, including celebrity Debra Messing.

What the President did w Owen's widow was capital P Presidential. It was the single most extraordinary moment I've seen from Trump – by far. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 1, 2017

His negligence caused her husbands death & DT says he's happy in heaven because he won a clapping contest? I thought it was horrifying. https://t.co/OYz4hPb4SR — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017

But Twitter wasn’t about to let her heartless comments go unnoticed.

@DebraMessing @EA_1974 did you speak out about Hillary Clinton's negligence in the deaths of Smith, Woods, Doherty &Stevens #Benghazi — Diane B™ (@dmb1031) March 1, 2017

@DebraMessing you are negative and think everything is horrible! She represented her husband and was proud of her husband! You r divisive! — Factsnotfiction (@Fixtionpolice) March 1, 2017

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham chimed in with a wise-beyond-her-years rebuke of this horrible message.

For those lamenting Carryn Owens' "exploitation," let me offer some thoughts. I'm not asking you to like Trump or credit him for that moment — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

But what you can & should do is credit her. Maybe a SEAL wife who's been through, God willing, worst life will give her, can handle Trump. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe a SEAL wife knows exactly what she's doing & doesn't need you to explain it to her. Maybe she needs things you don't know much about. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe a widow raising 3 children knows how important it is to keep his name & memory alive, & that this moment is bigger than Trump or you. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe she knows one day she will show them this video & tell them the President of the United States & all the nation honored him. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe she thinks it might teach her children the strength & courage of their dad (& mom!) to watch her stand up tall even when it hurts. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe all that is more important than your angst about which president is involved & how. Just bc she's crying doesn't mean she's a victim. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

Maybe, probably, very likely, she's a badass. You and your kids are in my prayers, Carryn. Do what you gotta do. Proverbs 31:25 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 1, 2017

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying!