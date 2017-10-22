Young Couple Become Lost Hiking, Commit Murder Suicide After Losing All Hope

The bodies of a young lady and her boyfriend were found recently in the famous Joshua Tree National Park, and the facts behind the case are quite despairing.

The young lady was Rachel Nguyen, and her boyfriend was Joshua Orbeso. Both of them had been killed in what would seem like a murder suicide. This last October 15 was the day a park ranger finally found their bodies after they had went missing over 3 months ago. Investigators now believe that the couple were ill-prepared for the hike, got lost without adequate food and water, and made the decision to end their own lives.

It has also been revealed that the autopsy showed that both of them had died from a gunshot wound. They were found in an embrace.

It is thought that Orbeso took the gun he had brought with him and shot his girlfriend in a move to put her out of her misery. He then turned the gun on himself. Both families of the two believe that the killing was nothing more than a tender mercy, as they seemingly had lost all hope of being rescued.

The Nguyen family was quick to defend the their daughters boyfriend in a statement to the media:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

‘We hold no grudges against Joseph or the Orbeso family. We thank God that we’ll be able to give Rachel a proper burial and lay her to rest.’

It was Nguyen’s birthday, which was the reason for the visit to the desert. It was supposed to be a fun hiking trip for the two, according to a friend of the couple. A friend of Orbeso described what he was like:

‘He is also the most respectful, honest, and straight-forward person you will ever meet.’

After the young couple had failed to check out of the bed and breakfast they had rented near the park, the troubled owner mad a call to the authorities. It didn’t take long for law enforcement to locate the couples burgundy Lexus, sitting unoccupied at the head of the hiking trail they started off on.

It took the efforts of a many people to search on foot, plane, and horseback but they were still unable to find any sign of the two couple. Finally when a least 10 searchers were injured in their efforts to find them, they decided to cut back on the total area they were searching.

Orbeso’s father Gilbert was just unwilling to give up any hope of finding the two, and it seems that hope was made good, as a park ranger was the one to find their bodies. Gilbert’s words were words of closure:

‘I believed I was going to find them. I didn’t know when, but I had my answer today.’