Young Woman Dragged By 25 Men Planning To Gang Rape Her- Rescued By Old Man With BIG Heart

Gaia Guarnotta, 25, was walking by herself at 11:30PM in Florance, Italy when a group of 25 Italian men approached her and began to berate her. They called her a “whore,” spat on her, and then began to drag her away, saying “Let’s have some fun” when she declined to have sex with all of the men. (Yes, they offered.)

When she tried to run away, she was called a “slut” among other slurs. She posted about the incident on her Facebook page.

“I was walking alone on the street at 23.30,” she posted. “I like to walk, I love Florence and I love the night.”

“Then the nightmare begins,” she continues, detailing the sexual harassment they hurled at her on the street. “They start to say phrases like, ‘Come on with us, let’s have fun, 25 against one, you will have a good night.'”

“(They said), ‘Let’s have a gang bang, you will enjoy it, so many all together, you have never seen this many. You are the one who is refusing us and our kind offer.'” Oh yes, you’re so kind, offering to sexually assault a woman who is just trying to enjoy a walk. How DARE she say no to such suave, kind, generous figures?

When they started to drag her away to an unknown location, an immigrant rose peddler stepped in and saved her.

Hossein Alamgir, an immigrant from Bangladesh who has lived in Italy since 2005.

Once he had successfully chased the men away, he took her to his home, fed her, and gave her towels so she could wash up. He even gave her a rose as a gift.

“Thank you to this world for there are people like Hossein, who help without wanting anything in return,” she stated in her post. “This is a face I will never forget.”

It is not known whether she has contacted the police to report the incident.

We need more people like Mr. Alamgir on this planet. The men could have easily turned on him, overwhelmed him, and beaten him or worse. But he didn’t worry about that. He saw a woman in a bad situation and acted selflessly. We need to shine a light on these people, who never get all of the credit they deserve.

Good people are everywhere, but unfortunately the news largely focuses on the bad that is happening in the world. I like to take time out of my day to honor them.