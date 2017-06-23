DEEP STATE Rears Its’ Ugly Head: Education Officials Quietly Push Transgender Ideology Onto Schools

Internal memos from the Department of Education indicate that teachers who are unwilling to call students by which pronoun they demand are to be investigated.

The memo, signed by Candice Jackson, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Education Department on June 6th, deals with “complaints involving transgender students.” The memo states that lawyers involved with these complaints ought to use court case outcomes, and not Trump administration policy for advice on how to proceed.

Back in February, the Trump administration reversed Obama-era Title IX guidelines that allowed students to use whichever gender’s bathroom they would prefer, rather than the one corresponding to their sex.

At the time, Betsy Devos said in relationship to Title IX:

We have a responsibility to protect every student in America and ensure that they have the freedom to learn and thrive in a safe and trusted environment. This is not merely a federal mandate, but a moral obligation no individual, school, district or state can abdicate. At my direction, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights remains committed to investigating all claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment against those who are most vulnerable in our schools.

As reported in Breitbart,

Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Ryan Anderson applauded the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the Obama-era transgender bathroom directives, and further urged Congress to clarify that mentions of “sex” in the law do not mean “gender identity.” “This would ensure that unelected bureaucrats and judges would not be allowed to reshape policy that affects women and girls,” he added.

So, it looks as if Candice Jackson is subverting the orders from the administration to push her own ideological change, allowing any student to demand a change of pronouns and claim harassment when their demands are not met.

According to a letter released by Mat Staver, the Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel:

Title IX does not require a school district or teacher to call students by false gender pronouns,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Title IX is silent regarding the use of pronouns, and it cannot be a violation to refer to students by pronouns consistent with their actual sex. Requiring false pronoun usage by teachers is a compelled speech violation for teachers and compelling students to participate in a lie violates their right to free speech. I thought we had seen the last of this nonsense coming out of the Department of Education. I call upon Betsy DeVos to end this new policy.

The Liberty Counsel is a Christian ministry that “embraces a worldview that is historically Christian and biblical,” and comments on many things including specifically education and public policy.