DOJ Withdraws Appeal Of Obama’s Transgender School Order

Back in 2016, the Obama administration decided that it would be a great idea to blackmail schools into allowing the tiny number of kids who are gender confused to use the bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms (BSL) of their choice, as matches their so-called gender identity. This flew smack dab in the face of that thing called “biology” and “science”. If the schools didn’t follow the guidance, they could have lost federal funding. Because to hell with the kids who understand which BSL to use based on whether they are a pointer or a sitter. Thirteen states sued, and a federal judge put a hold on the guidance. Now

13 states, DOJ reach settlement in litigation over transgender student rights The state of Texas and the Justice Department appear to have reached a settlement of a multi-state federal lawsuit over transgender student rights, according to a new filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Thirteen states, led by Texas, are expected to drop a suit they filed against the Obama administration last year after it released a directive saying that Title IX — a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs — protects against gender-identity discrimination. Former President Barack Obama’s Education and Justice departments told schools they must allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities, and threatened withdrawal of education funds for those that did not comply with the non-binding guidance. The directive prompted nearly half of the states to sue. (sue) And last week the Trump administration moved to rescind Obama’s directive entirely — and without it, the states and DOJ have nothing to fight about. In the filing Thursday, the Justice Department said it’s withdrawing the appeal of the nationwide ban, and the states indicated they’ll soon withdraw their suit.

The Trump guidance leaves it up to the states and school districts to decide what policy they want if they have a gender confused person at their school. Choice. Liberals like choice, don’t they? Not in this case. Liberals were very upset that they would be given the option, rather than having the federal government make it for everyone. Which is one of the reasons Trump won the majority of states, especially in the South and Heartland: people are tired of weenies in Washington making pronouncements that are idiotic and force that idiocy down their throats.

