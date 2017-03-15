Freak Show Family: Mother and Son “Transition” to Father and Daughter

Family life is normally wholesome. But there is nothing wholesome about it when moonbattery has taken root, as in the Maison family from Detroit, which features a mother and son pretending to be father and daughter.

In their enthusiasm to promote this grotesque brand of lunacy, and to confuse us into being more malleable to brainwashing, mainstream media propagandists misapply pronouns and other words to the point that it is difficult to determine who they are talking about. For clarification, translations from the Media-ese are given below each paragraph:

Corey Maison, 15, first told her parents she identified as a girl four years ago, but it was not until last year she learned that her mother also struggled with her gender identity. The pair are now leaning on each other as they transition together.

Corey Maison, 15, first told his parents he wants to pretend to be a girl 4 years ago, but it was not until last year he learned that his mother also suffers from psychosexual derangement. The pair are now egging each other on toward further extremes of depravity.

Eric Maison, who used to go by Erica, said that he was emboldened by his daughter's decision.

Eric Maison, whose real name is Erica, said that she was emboldened by her son’s bizarre antics.

Eric Maison has since undergone a double mastectomy.

Erica Maison has since had herself surgically mutilated.

If liberal social engineers can get us to accept this sickness as normal, where will they push us next?

The moonbat media presents a model mother and son.

