Free Speech Bus Defaced by Transsexual Activists

It gets ever harder to believe that only half a century ago, the Free Speech Movement was associated with the Left. Their defacement of a Free Speech Bus sums up what leftists think of free speech now:

The so-called “Free Speech Bus” is based [on] a similar one set up by activists in Madrid. After Spanish transgender activists put up posters reading, “There are girls with penises and boys with vulvas. It’s as simple as that,” a conservative Catholic group drove around a bus with the opposite message: “Boys have penises, girls have vulvas. Do not be fooled.”

2 + 2 = 4. If they can get us to deny it, they win. That is why they insist we regard Bruce Jenner as a woman.

Naturally, Spanish authorities impounded the bus, to the delight of authoritarian moonbats like Chelsea Clinton.

But the National Organization for Marriage duplicated the campaign in the U.S. “Boys are boys … and always will be. Girls are girls … and always will be,” the U.S. version reads. The group termed the bus the “Free Speech Bus,” while LGBT activists countered with the monicker “Hate Bus.”

Again we see that “hate” as used by leftists roughly translates to “free.”

Since remnants of the First Amendment still survive, activists could not count on the government to do their bidding as in Spain. So they took matters into their own hands:

Whatever its name, the bus never left New York. The National Organization for Marriage announced Thursday that the bus had been defaced by angry activists wielding hammers.

The driver of the bus was assaulted. Other trans activists applauded these classic fascist tactics.

At least progressives don’t nauseate us with phony pretenses as much as they used to. They don’t even pay lip service to basic human rights like freedom of speech and the right not to have your property destroyed. Their tactics are bad; their objectives are bad; they are bad. All that is settled; the only question is whether we can stop them.

