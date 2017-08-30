Mattis Freezes Trump’s Military Transgender Policy – Waiting For Pending Study Results

The blogosphere and the media are all revved up over Mattis freezing President Trump’s military transgender policy. It makes total sense to me though. He did nothing to stop the ban on incoming candidates that are transgender – they will no longer be admitted. However, what Mattis does do is freeze what will happen to those currently serving while a study is conducted. Think of it as dotting the ‘i’s and crossing the ‘t’s before discharging them. That’s what it looks like is happening here to me. Mattis is not trying to get himself fired… he’s trying to protect the President’s mandate.

Mattis was given wide latitude on this issue just for this reason. He is a by-the-book military man. He doesn’t just jump before looking on issues. The media is exceedingly dishonest on this report. It makes it sound like Mattis is snubbing Trump and still letting transgenders into the military ranks. That’s not true as far as I know. As Defense Secretary Mattis has emphasized, he has little tolerance for policies that detract from military readiness or the Pentagon’s effectiveness on the battlefield. In June, he delayed the Pentagon’s plan to accept new transgender troops. He demanded more study to determine the effect of recruiting them on the Pentagon’s ability to fight and win wars. That’s what he’s doing here as well.

From USA Today:

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis late Tuesday announced that transgender troops will be allowed to continue serving in the military pending the results of a study by experts. The announcement follows an order from President Trump — first announced in a tweet — declaring that transgender service members can no longer serve in the military, effectively reversing an Obama administration policy. The order also affects the Department of Homeland Security, which houses the Coast Guard. "Once the panel reports its recommendations and following my consultation with the secretary of Homeland Security, I will provide my advice to the president concerning implementation of his policy direction," Mattis said in the statement. "In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place." Mattis' move buys time for the Pentagon to determine how and if it will allow thousands of transgender troops to continue to serve, whether they will receive medical treatment, or how they will be discharged.

Read the wording carefully here and sift out all the bull crap. I may be wrong, but I see nothing untoward here by Mattis. He’s still carrying out President Trump’s mandate. He’s just backing it up with studies and reports, so they can’t be bludgeoned over it later. Smart. In the end, I imagine transgender troops will be honorably discharged. Their surgeries are probably halted right now, but not their healthcare. Both sides are getting this one wrong.

The President issued the notification on this Friday night. It directed Mattis to study the issue and determine how to implement Trump’s direction. It was assailed by advocates for transgender troops who called it discriminatory and the American Civil Liberties Union has filed suit against it. Mattis aims to head those objections off at the pass by doing what is needed here. I hate to break it to the left… this does not reverse President Trump’s mandate on transgenders in the military.