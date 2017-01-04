President of American College of Pediatricians Speaks Out Against National Geographic for Exploiting Children to Advance Sick Agenda

By now you have probably seen this ham-fisted attempt at social engineering by National Geographic:

The January cover features a 9-year-old pawn named Avery, whose parents have seen fit to present him to the world as a trophy transsexual.

Finally, someone is more concerned with the welfare of children and society in general than they are afraid of being called out as thought criminals by depraved liberal elitists:

Michelle Cretella, MD, president of the American College of Pediatricians, told LifeSiteNews that National Geographic is “promoting a political agenda over science and the wellbeing of innocent children” by featuring a young transgender child. “‘Affirming’ so called transgender children means sterilizing them as young as 11years old,” said Dr. Cretella. “Puberty blockers plus cross-sex hormones causes permanent sterility. And biological girls who ‘transition’ to male by taking testosterone may have a double mastectomy at age 16. The life time use of cross-sex hormones also puts these children at risk for stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cancers and more.” … Cretella believes it is both unethical and harmful for parents to make such decisions regarding their children’s gender because they will most likely grow out of their gender dysphoria. “When a child under the age of 12 thinks they are the opposite sex and is allowed to naturally pass through puberty, 75%-95% of the time that child will accept his or her biological sex by the late teen years.” … Cretella argues that public support of “transgenderism” in children is tantamount to “child abuse.” “When academic, medical and other public institutions propagate the lifetime use of toxic hormones and the surgical removal of healthy body parts as healthcare for children they are engaged in institutionalized child abuse,” she said.

When the future looks back at this sick stage in our history, it will gasp in horror at what liberals did to children, both born and unborn, in the name of their degenerate ideology.

On tips from Steve T, Steve A, Torcer, Jester, and Jack S. Hat tips: Liberty Daily, The Blaze. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.