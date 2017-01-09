Taxpayers Finance Expensive Sex-Change Operation for Convicted Murderer

Work harder! You must generate more wealth so that the government can confiscate it and spend it on sick lunacy like paying to deform murderers into grotesque parodies of the opposite sex so as to indulge them in their delusions:

A 57-year-old convicted killer serving a life sentence in California became the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery, the prisoner’s attorneys confirmed Friday to The Associated Press. California prison officials agreed in August 2015 to pay for the surgery for Shiloh Heavenly Quine, who was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for ransom and has no possibility of parole.

This particular freak may be the first, but he won’t be the last.

Quine's case led the state to become the first to set standards that will allow other transgender inmates to apply to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery. It also prompted a federal magistrate to require California to provide transgender female inmates housed in men's facilities with more female-oriented items such as nightgowns, scarves and necklaces.

“Transgender female” means “male.” Taxpayers are now paying for nightgowns and necklaces for state prison versions of Corporal Klinger.

Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal court-appointed official who controls California’s prison medical care, said the cost of sex-reassignment surgeries could approach $100,000, including procedures and medications before and after the operation.

Quine isn’t the only one who has earned a conviction for robbery.

Mr. Shiloh Heavenly Quine doesn’t look that heavenly.

