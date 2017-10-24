UK Government Sides With Transgenders: The Term “Pregnant Woman” Is Offensive And Discriminatory

The UK government has gone off the deep end. They are now objecting to the term “pregnant woman” in a United Nations treaty. They claim the term “excludes” transgender people who give birth and should be replaced with “pregnant people.” That is patently insane and I mean that. This comes from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). I guess it isn’t only Prince Charles who has a screw loose there. The FCO released a statement regarding the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that asserts a “pregnant woman” must be protected and not subjected to the death penalty.

There are two sexes… just two. Male and female. Females give birth, period. The UK is putting forth an amendment that says the term “pregnant woman” should be substituted with “pregnant people” because otherwise it may “exclude transgender people who have given birth.” I’m sick to death of this whole ‘transgender’ madness. The world has gone bonkers. “We requested that the UN human rights committee made it clear that the same right [to life for pregnant women] extends to pregnant transgender people,” the FCO said.

I find myself in rare agreement with feminists here. The suggestion is just insulting. “This isn’t inclusion. This is making women unmentionable,” feminist Sarah Ditum told the Times. It’s an attempt to make all humans the same and not human at all anymore. “Having a female body and knowing what that means for reproduction doesn’t make you ‘exclusionary’. Forcing us to decorously scrub out any reference to our sex on pain of being called bigots is an insult.” That’s exactly right.

This comes on the heels of the UK government proclaiming they want to foster transgender inclusivity. Aside from being just sick and wrong, this is the exact opposite of inclusivity for everyone else. Last week, Prime Minster Theresa May unveiled plans to go ahead with the so-called Gender Recognition Act that allows people to “self-certify” their gender. She should be booted from office. The Brits need to stop this insanity. I doubt they will though. I know you were waiting for me to say it… this is another part of a communist agenda falling into place.

Critics of the bill, according to the Times, are concerned that the ability to self-identify could let biological men get legal access to women’s shelters, changing rooms, hospitals and participate in women’s competitive sports. Gee, where have I seen and heard that before? Oh yeah, from leftists here in the States. This has got to stop before these freaks destroy the entirety of society and culture. This is nothing short of transgender hysteria. It pushes the growth and power of the State and the eradication of our God-given rights as Americans and as humans. Stop it already.