Even On Fighting Opioids, Media Goes TDS

America apparently has an opioid problem. We’ve heard about this for several years, with each pronouncement more dire. One would think that the President of the United States taking an interest would be a good thing, but, this is the leftist media, so Politico writers Brianna Ehley, Josh Dawsey, and Sarah Karlin-Smith give it the TDS spin

Trump blindsides advisers with promised opioid plan President Donald Trump overrode his own advisers when he promised to deliver an emergency declaration next week to combat the nation’s worsening opioid crisis. “That is a very, very big statement,” he said Monday. “It’s a very important step. … We’re going to be doing it in the next week.” Blindsided officials are now scrambling to develop such a plan, but it is unclear when it will be announced, how or if it will be done, and whether the administration has the permanent leadership to execute it, said two administration officials. “They are not ready for this,” a public health advocate said of an emergency declaration after talking to Health and Human Services officials enlisted in the effort.

If you’re thinking “are any of this officials named? Is anyone on the record?” Nope and nope

Trump's off-script statement stunned top agency officials, who said there is no consensus on how to implement an emergency declaration for the drug epidemic, according to interviews with officials from the White House, a half dozen federal agencies, state health directors and lobbyists.

And not one is named.

…said one senior administration official. Multiple sources in and out of relevant federal agencies…. A senior FDA official… An HHS spokesman… A White House spokesman…

Instead of saying “this is a good thing that POTUS is taking an interest and wants to do something,” Politico trots out unnamed, and, for all we know, imaginary, advisors, attempting to slam Trump. And they wonder why the trust level in the media is so low.

