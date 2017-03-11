Pure TDS: NY Times Writer Can No Longer Watch The Batchelor

I’d ask if we’ve reached Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome, however, we all know that it is not even close. Liberals have plenty of room to grow their TDS. It does provide this bit of moonbattery

Which is accompanied by this graphic

Poor Jennifer Weiner. One has to wonder why it was OK to treat women as pieces of meat to be chosen during a misogynistic competition while Obama was president

Breaking Up With ‘The Bachelor’ I’ve spent a lot of time since Nov. 8 wondering how Donald J. Trump happened, and whether any part of his vindictive, chaotic and xenophobic presidency might, in some small way, be my fault. I didn’t vote for him. I didn’t contribute to his campaign. I didn’t attend his rallies or secretly wear a “Make America Great Again” hat. However, I did do one thing, consistently, even obsessively, for the past decade and a half that I think might have played a part in where we find ourselves today. I watched — and live-tweeted — “The Bachelor.” (snip) But I submit that “The Bachelor” did the Republicans’ work for them, helping to prime America for its current leader. It showed us how men treat, and talk about, women, and one another. It demonstrated that you don’t have to be the best, the kindest, the smartest or the most virtuous to stay in the competition. You just have to be the most interesting, and the producers will keep you around. It helped lull us into a false sense of security, that we could treat an election like a show; that everything on TV is entertainment and everyone on my screen is there to amuse.

OK, so what was fine during the Obama years is no longer fine with Trump in the White House. Even though Jennifer knew it was sexist. Jennifer then spends many paragraphs whining about the sexism of The Bachelor and comparing it to Trump, moving to

On Election Day, I stood in the voting booth with my daughters. I had no doubt about which lever I’d pull, and no doubt about who’d emerge as the victor. Most of me was happy. A tiny part was regretful. A Hillary Clinton presidency would be historic, but, Lord, a Trump presidency would be insanely fun to watch.

You mean the woman who has deep ties to Saudi Arabia and other Muslim nations, taking lots of money from them, while ignoring the barbaric ways in which women, and gays, are treated.

I’m doing my part to make amends. This year, I’ve broken up with “The Bachelor.” I miss it, but in a post-Trump world, it doesn’t feel entertaining. Or maybe it’s that I don’t think I can allow myself the luxury of escape, not after six weeks of seeing what happens when a made-for-TV candidate stops being polite and starts being real.

Good news: we have at least four more years of this type of insanity to look forward to.

