WHOA! Linda Sarsour Exploits Harvey Hurricane For Donations?

Linda Sarsour is a well-known political activist with Palestinian-American roots. On Tuesday, she posted a donation link on Twitter for Hurricane Harvey relief funds, but instead of going to a relief organization the link led directly to a PAC known as The Texas Organizing Project Education Fund.

The website that she linked to goes to a page entitled Donate to the Hurricane Harvey Community Relief Fund, saying that “Your donation is vital to ensuring that we have the resources we need to organize and fight for Texans devastated by Hurricane Harvey!” The page shows the logos of liberal organizations that might are involved with the fund, including:

…massive labor unions like the Communication Workers of America and Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and Faith In Texas, a group that advocates for “economic and racial justice,” among others. At least 20 percent of SEIU’s budget went to political endeavors, according to The Washington Free Beacon, having spent $61.6 million during former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and $113 million throughout former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election bid. It was also one of the first unions to endorse Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

They have no plan listed for how they plan on spending the money, or what percentage will go to immediate relief.

Speaking to The Free Beacon, Michael Saltsman of the free market-supporting Employment Policy Institute, said:

“The fine print for this so-called ‘relief fund’ makes clear that it funds workplace organizing efforts, rather than direct aid for Harvey victims. If Americans want to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, they should donate to an organization like the Red Cross—not Big Labor and its affiliates.”

Linda was called out on Twitter for her dishonesty by conservatives:

This is a link to a political action committee. Not to victims relief.https://t.co/lyQULgPs2n https://t.co/vQB6wxNJWe

— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2017

Beware Linda Sarsour's 'Harvey Hurricane Relief Fund' https://t.co/RC8JPdOSQH — The Weekly Standard (@weeklystandard) August 30, 2017

And Linda decided to blame the shadowy alt-right for the attention instead of addressing the concerns.

"Alt-right" must have sent out an email blast. My mentions are on steroids. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 30, 2017

