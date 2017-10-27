BREAKING! Pence Tells The UN To Take A Hike- The U.S. Will Take Care Of Business Directly

In a speech this week, Mike Pence was happy to announce that the Trump administration was no longer going to rely on the United Nations to be the only ones in charge of giving out funds earmarked to aid persecuted Christians in the Middle East.

The Veep made the announcement at the Solidarity Dinner for Christians in the Middle East, which is an annual gala held by the In Defense of Christians in Washington, D.C. Previously, under the Obama administration, funds that were meant for humanitarian efforts were given over to the United Nations, with over $1 billion in funding entrusted.

“My friends, those days are over,” said Pence to the crow.d

Now, the funding that once went to the UN will be given to faith-based organizations who will be in charge of distribution.

“Our fellow Christians and all who are persecuted in the Middle East should not have to rely on multinational institutions when America can help them directly.”

Pence said that it was his “privilege to announce” that Trump has ordered the State Department to halt the funds, saying that their “ineffective relief efforts” will be themselves relieved and handed to Americans who will provide support more directly.

“he United States will work hand-in-hand from this day forward with faith-based groups and private organizations to help those who are persecuted for their faith.”

Wonderful news! If you aren’t Christian you might have missed the Sundays were collections were taken when someone involved with the local parish or church collected funds to give directly to Christian communities overseas. Love of God is expressed through charity towards His people, and the United Nations is too bloated to care as much as American-registered and faith-based organizations.

We will no longer rely on @UN alone to assist persecuted Christians in the wake of genocide & atrocities of terrorist groups. #idcsummit2017 pic.twitter.com/bV9DdpVfQR — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 25, 2017

Earlier this month we wrote about the Trump administration’s decision to remove its membership from the UN’S Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizer UNESCO. The country will be officially withdrawn on December 31st, with Trump citing their “anti-Israel bias.”

In April of this year we announced that Trump was looking to end American funding of the United Nation’s Population Fund, which has been linked to the Chinese one-child policy which ends in many women undergoing abortions instead of suffering breaking the law. This aligned with the executive order he signed in January that brought back the “Mexico City Policy” which governs American money paying for abortions overseas, which was updated to allow Rex Tillerson to expand that policy to every country that receives American health funding.